Heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona were among La Liga teams to resume training in groups of 14 players at a time on Monday as the sport looks to get back on its feet in the country.

All football in the country has been suspended since March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic that has left the entire world reeling.

In the last few weeks, players have been slowly and steadily making their way back to their respective training grounds. What started with footballers practicing individually, last week became up to 10 players at a time and now, the number has risen up to 14.

Full squad training is now expected to resume next week onwards as the authorities are targetting mid-June as a possible return date to resume the league.

“We’ve gone through some very difficult and complicated moments during this pandemic and we don’t want to jump the gun,” La Liga President Javier Tebas had said in his weekly Sunday night interview with Movistar as per Daily Mail.

Tebas is also hoping to kickstart the season with the blockbuster Seville derby involving Sevilla and Real Betis.

“It is possible that we make Thursday June 11. If not, it would be the 12th or the 13th. Fingers crossed it will be Thursday 11th at 10pm Spanish time,” he said.