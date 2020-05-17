All Spanish league clubs, including the ones in La Liga, have been allowed to resume group training sessions from this week despite some parts of Spain following strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The league has told clubs that on Monday all players can start small group sessions regardless of the lockdown phase in their regions. The Spanish government, meanwhile, has been gradually easing the restrictions in phases after imposing the nationwide lockdown in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though cities like Madrid and Barcelona have not been directed to relax confinement guidelines, football teams there, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, have been given the go-ahead to move into the second phase of training. The La Liga players have already begun individual training since last week.

Along with Real Madrid and Barcelona, other teams in regions with stricter restrictions will be allowed to train with a maximum of 10 players in the same session. Teams in regions with eased restrictions can train with up to 14 players.

Teams in the latter regions also can make greater use of their facilities, reaching up to 50% of their capacity. The rest of the clubs can only use up to 30% of the facilities.

Group meetings between players and coaching staff will also be allowed in some parts of the country if the clubs maintain social distancing measures, while referees have also been given the green light to train in sports facilities.

The clubs and players have been strictly asked to follow the health guidelines laid by the government. Players, club employees, coaching staff and everyone involved in the training will have to be tested every day for the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas had earlier said that he wanted the 2019-20 season to resume on June 12. “I don’t know when football will return. I don’t know if the most probable date is June 19, I would like it to be June 12,” said Tebas as quoted by Movistar.

With PTI inputs