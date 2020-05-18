The Spanish Government has allowed La Liga clubs to return to group training up to 10 players. So far, footballers in country were only allowed to train individually as the authorities look to resume matches in mid-June.

“Group training may be carried out by all clubs, regardless of the de-escalation phase of the province in which they are located,” the La Liga statement read.

“All training will adopt the preventive measures laid out by the LaLiga Return to Training Protocol to guarantee the highest levels of safety for everyone involved at all times.”

This is a significant step forward on the road towards restarting professional football in Spain, which has been on hold since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Liga President Javier Tebas featured on the El Partidazo #BackToWin show on Movistar, LaLiga’s broadcaster in Spain, to announce the new developments ahead of the planned restart of football in country.

“The start of the next phase in La Liga’s Return to Training protocol is another step towards the restarting of the competition. It will be good to be able to set all training routines on an equal footing,” Tebas said.

“It’s very important that every club have the same chance to be in good shape. It’s not essential, but it’s very important and we’re grateful that it will be like that.”

Bundesliga, recently, became the first European football league to return to the field and Tebas believes the German authorities have set an important precedent for others to follow.

“I’m very happy, and I’ve congratulated them because they’ve taken a very important step. We’ve worked hard on this together over the past months, we’ve exchanged protocols, ideas… we spoke once or twice every week. I’m very proud of the Bundesliga,” Tebas said.

“It wasn’t easy; they were the first to get up and running and they’re an example to follow.”