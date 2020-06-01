Barcelona will resume their bid to defend the Spanish title on June 13 away to Real Mallorca as La Liga has confirmed dates for the first two rounds of fixtures after the restart following a break of more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season will return to action on June 11 with a local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis and there will be fixtures for the following seven days, with Barcelona hosting Leganes on June 16 and Real Madrid playing at home to Valencia on June 18.

All matches will be played behind closed doors, with Real playing their remaining six home games at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano, reports The Guardian.

Javier Tebas, head of La Liga, has said there will be matches played every day in Spain until the season is completed on July 19. However, the organisers have so far released dates for only the first two rounds of fixtures.

Barcelona lead the La Liga race, having accumulated 58 points in 27 matches. Clasico rivals Real Madrid take up the second spot with 56 points while Sevilla complete the top-three with 47 points.

La Liga are following in the footsteps of Bundesliga, which became the first European league to resume its season. The Premier League, meanwhile, have also announced June 17 as their return date.