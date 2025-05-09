La Liga 2024-25: Title-deciding Clasico big game in Spain

A title-deciding ‘Clasico’ between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid is the standout game in La Liga 2024-25 season this weekend, but there are also vital matchups with regard to the race for Europe and the struggle to avoid relegation.

Real Madrid travel to Barcelona for the fourth meeting between the two sides this season, four points behind Barca in the title race with four games to play. A win for Carlo Ancelotti’s side would drag it right back into the title mix, while defeat means their title hopes are over, reports Xinhua.

Barcelona have won the three previous meetings, with a 4-0 victory in the Santiago Bernabeu, followed by a 5-2 thrashing of Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup and a thrilling 3-2 win in the Copa del Rey final, which implies that Hansi Flick’s team is favourite for a win to virtually assure the title.

However, Barca go into the game on the back of their heartbreaking 4-3 defeat after extra-time to Inter Milan on Tuesday. While Barca have faced Inter in two intense midweek matches, Real Madrid have been able to rest.

While Barca have to deal with tiredness, Real Madrid have to deal with injury problems, with defenders Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, and David Alaba all sidelined, along with holding midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. All of this implies that Barca will be optimistic of scoring goals, and the question on Sunday is whether Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and company can score at the other end in what promises to be an open game.

The race for a place in next season’s Champions League is mixed up with the relegation battle, with fifth-placed Villarreal travelling to Girona on Saturday.

A win over Mallorca gave Girona some breathing space, but Michel Sanchez’s team still needs points against a rival aiming to move fourth.

Athletic Bilbao plays the return leg of its Europa League semifinal against Manchester United on Thursday and will hope to have Oihan Sancet and Nico Williams available for its home game against Alaves, although Inaki Williams is injured while Andoni Gorosabel and Alex Berenguer are suspended. Alaves are currently 17th in the table, just three points above a Las Palmas side that has a vital game at home to Europe-chasing Rayo Vallecano on Friday.

Real Betis are also aiming for a top-five finish and entertain Osasuna after a Conference League semifinal away to Fiorentina on Thursday.

Sitting second from bottom, Leganes have a vital game at home to Espanyol, with the visiting side knowing a win would ensure its top-flight survival, while Sevilla travel to Celta Vigo, too close to the bottom three for comfort, while Celta are well-placed to qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Valencia could also move into the European mix with a win at home to Getafe, while Mallorca should take three points from already relegated Valladolid, and Atletico Madrid are at home to a Real Sociedad team with just two points from its last four matches.