The 2020-21 season of Spanish football league La Liga will commence from 12 September. The same has been confirmed by La Liga president Javier Tebas. He also clarified that the current football season will resume from 11 June after the season was suspended in March in view of the health threats posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tebas also spoke about the plans put in place to reduce the risk of the spread of the virus among the players and officials and ensure the highest standard of safety during the COVID-19 crisis.

“We’ll restart, if God allows, on June 11. We’re hoping that Madrid and Barcelona pass into Phase Two (of the lockdown de-escalation plan), which is where we can play,” Tebas said in a videoconference call with Spanish outlet MARCA.

“There are more than 130 people at La Liga working so that everything can be done in a new way. Travel, organisation, everything.

“We’re prepared and the important thing will be the day we finish the league. We’ll start next season on September 12,” he added.

Football players have resumed training in Spain. While only individual training was allowed earlier, players have now been permitted to train in small groups.

La Liga is expected to be the second European league to resume after Bundesliga. The Premier League, on the other hand, is also expected to resume from 17 June.

As far as the points table is concerned, it is Barcelona who are at the top of the table with as many as 58 points in 27 matches. Real Madrid are the second place with 56 points while Sevilla take the third place with 47 points.