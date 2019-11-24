Barcelona defeated Leganes 2-1, whereas Real Madrid beat Real Sociedad 3-1 in two different matches on Saturday night in the ongoing La Liga.

At Butarque Stadium, goals from Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal helped Barca bounce back to defeat Leganes 2-1.

Youssef En-Nesyri drew the first blood of the game in the 12th minute. But Suarez’s strike in the 53rd minute levelled things. And in the waning moments of the game, Vidal sealed the victory for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad in a match that saw Croatian midfielder Luka Modric shine with two assists and a goal while the home fans at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium punished Welsh winger Gareth Bale for his recent off-field attitude.

The hosts had to overcome an early deficit as the Basque rivals pounced upon a terrible backpass by Sergio Ramos to Real Madrid shot stopper Thibaut Courtois, whose streak of 535 minutes without receiving a goal came to an end in the game’s second minute as Willian Jose rounded the Belgian goalie and snuck the ball in past the line.

Later in the first half, Modric put in a beautiful free kick that was shouldered into the goal by French striker Karim Benzema in the 37th minute and another goal from Federico Valverde gave the hosts the coveted lead. Modric put the final nail on the visitors’ coffin in the 74th minute.

Talking about other matches, Real Betis beat Valencia 2-1 and Levante defeated RCD Mallorca with the identical scoreline. However, Grana held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 tie.