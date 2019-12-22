Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe may not have won the Ballon d’Or trophy yet but records are enough to show that he may well be on his way to becoming the next big thing in the world of football.

Stats reveal that Mbappe is in fact way ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at 21 years of age. After making his mark as a teenager at AS Monaco, the French International has taken massive strides in his career. He went on to become a bigger star at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and won the FIFA World Cup with France.

As per the data available, Mbappe has scored 103 goals in his career and he is only 21. Interestingly, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally by the time they were 21 are rather surprising.

While Ronaldo had just 27 goals against his name by the age of 21, Messi had scored 48. Even players like Neymar and Sergio Aguero are ahead of the two legends in this aspect.

Neymar has as many as 72 goals by the age of 21, while Aguero had 75 but no one even comes close to Mbappe.

However, there are miles to go if Mbappe has to surpass what the legendary duo of Messi and Ronaldo have achieved over the course of his illustrious career.