The latest buzz around the European transfer market rate is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have received a major blow to their transfer plans as their top transfer target Kylian Mbappe is likely to remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Recent reports are in fact claiming that PSG have expressed “optimism” in their attempt to renew Kylian Mbappe’s contract.

Reports carried by Marca claim that the 20-year-old is keen on signing a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This could be a game-changing development since it is an extensively reported fact that Real Madrid are interested in roping him in.

As per the Spanish news outlet Marca, PSG’s Sporting Director Leonardo has in fact prioritised Mbappe’s contract renewal over fellow superstar Neymar’s.

L’Equipe, a French media outlet, is also reporting that PSG are more “optimistic” about the Mbappe contract than ever before.

However, both media outlets have not yet confirmed if there are certain concrete steps that have been taken to ensure that the deal happens smoothly.