Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces disciplinary action from the club after tabloid The Sun reported he breached Britain’s lockdown rules by hosting a party during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun said England international Walker, 29, had also invited two call girls to the party at his Cheshire home last week, as per a Xinhua news agency report.

Walker apologized for his actions in a statement to the newspaper on Sunday, saying he had let down his family, friends, club, supporters and the public.

“Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules,” City said in a statement.

“We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days.”

Earlier, Kenya’s suspended former world marathon record holder Wilson Kipsang was among the 20 people who were arrested for violating a curfew imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

John Mwinzi, Elgeyo-Marakwet county’s police commander, confirmed that the London 2012 Olympics bronze medalist Kipsang, who is suspended from athletics after being charged with a doping violation, was arrested and locked up at Iten Police Station.