Former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has stated that Indian spinning legend Anil Kumble had contrasting personalities both on and off the field. Ojha, who managed to pick 113 wickets in his Test career, said that although Kumble was aggressive on the field, he was very calm and composed off it.

“When he was on the ground, Kumble used to be very aggressive, both with the opponent and with his own players,” Ojha told Wisden in an interview.

“Off the field, you won’t be able to relate. I was taken aback, ‘Am I talking to the same person who I saw on the ground?’ He used to compete hard, but off the field, he was very soft-spoken.”

Ojha played his entire international career under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

“Sachin paaji used to be very calm, composed. He never used to give any reaction. He had a different approach. Anil bhai had a different approach. Dhoni and Kohli, they want to win games for the country, but their approach is completely different,” he said.

“Someone like VVS Laxman would listen to Suprabhatam and then go and bat. That is his aggression. Someone like a Kohli will be listening to loud, Punjabi music, showing body language – not gestures – and he likes to show he is in your face. It is not wrong in any way, it was just different.”