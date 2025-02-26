Kohli’s heroics against Pakistan rewarded as India continue rankings dominance

India batting superstar Virat Kohli has moved back inside the top five on the list for ODI batters following the latest update to the ICC Men’s Player Rankings.

Kohli scored his 51st ODI century in a superb display of batting against Pakistan at the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday and as a result gained one place on the latest rankings for ODI batters to move back into fifth spot overall.

It means three players from India occupy spots inside the top five, with opener Shubman Gill (first) and skipper Rohit Sharma (third) maintaining their places at the top of the batting rankings courtesy of their own decent hauls at the ongoing Champions Trophy event.

Gill actually increased his lead at the top of the rankings to 47 rating points, with former Pakistan captain Babar Azam still in second despite a lean trot at the Champions Trophy so far.

Kohli is the only player at the Champions Trophy to make any ground inside the top 10 on the list for ODI batters, but there are a host of stars on the outskirts of the top 10 to make inroads on the latest rankings that were updated by the ICC on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s Will Young (up eight spots to 14th), England’s Ben Duckett (up 27 places to equal 17th) and Kiwi Rachin Ravindra (up 18 rungs to 24th) are among the biggest movers after centuries at the tournament, while India right-hander KL Rahul (up two places to 15th) and South Africa dasher Rassie van der Dussen (up three places to 16th) also made some gains.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana remained atop the rankings for ODI bowlers despite the fact his side are not at the Champions Trophy, with Afghanistan tweaker Rashid Khan still his closest challenger in second place.

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj (up one place to equal fourth), New Zealand quick Matt Henry (up two rungs to sixth) and Australia veteran Adam Zampa (up two spots to 10th) all make ground inside the top 10 for ODI bowlers, while Proteas pacer Kagiso Rabada (up four spots to 16th) and Kiwi Michael Bracewell (up 31 places to 26th) are among the biggest movers elsewhere.

Bracewell also gained some ground on the latest list for ODI all-rounders, with the 34-year-old moving up 26 places to 11th following his four-wicket haul against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi at the Champions Trophy. His New Zealand teammate Ravindra (up six places to 15th) also made some movement in this category, with Afghanistan veteran Mohammad Nabi still leading the way.