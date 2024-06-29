Kohli, Axar power India to 176 for 7 in T20 World Cup final

Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid had predicted that Virat Kohli was probably saving his best for the last. The talismanic right-hander proved the duo right by coming up with a calculative half century to propel India to a competitive 176 for 7 in the title clash for the ICC men’s T20 World Cup against South Africa in Bridgetown on Saturday.

Kohli, who had come to the World Cup final with just 75 runs from seven innings, finally got into his groove when it mattered the most for the team, as his knock not only held the innings together but also provided the cushion for the big-hitters to free their arms.

It seemed the 35-year-old was on a mission on the day as he started off with two back to back boundaries, the first one sandwiched between backward point and cover point, and the second one clipped it past the midwicket boundary, before ending the opening over off Marco Jansen with a straight drive for his third boundary.

The intent was clear, and despite India losing Rohit Sharma for a 5-ball 9, and then Rishabh Pant for a duck in the same over, it hardly mattered to Virat Kohli. Suryakumar Yadav (3) also perished cheaply, and all India needed was some solidity after the belligerent start.

Axar Patel, who was promoted up the order after the mini collapse saw India struggling at 34 for 3 inside the powerplay, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, stitching together a 72-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Kohli to bail India out of trouble.

With India comfortably getting past the three-figure mark, and the two batters set to change gears, Axar departed to a mix-up after slamming a 31-ball 47, laced with a boundary and four massive sixes. Axar’s dismissal brought in Shivam Dube, who had to justify his selection after an underwhelming campaign throughout the tournament.

Dube continued from where Axar left and kept swinging at 150 plus strike rate, to ensure the Indian innings never stalled. With Kohli nearing his first half century of the tournament, Dube had the license to go after the bowling as he welcomed Jansen back into the attack with a towering six to announce his arrival.

Kohli, meanwhile got to his fifty off 48 balls, and in no time switched gears, depositing Kagiso Rabada over long-on and then getting a boundary to help India cross the 150-run mark. The Delhi batter pressed the accelerator again with a six and a four off Jansen, before the bowler had the last laugh to end the 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Kohli eventually departed for a 59-ball 76, laced with six fours and two sixes. Hardik Pandya and Dube joined forces to power a couple of boundaries in the final over before the southpaw was dismissed for a 16-ball 27, as India closed at 176 for 7 for the highest total in a T20 World Cup final.