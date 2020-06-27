Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that they knew it would be impossible to catch Liverpool after Premier League’s resumption as the Reds had already taken a lead of 26 points when the competition was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

De Bruyne’s comments have come after City lost 1-2 to Chelsea on Thursday which gave Liverpool their first Premier League title in 30 years. The defeat resulted in a 23 points gap between City and the table-toppers with only seven matches remaining.

“We knew it was impossible to catch them after lockdown. You are always disappointed when you don’t win, but I think we are honest enough to say Liverpool were better this year,” Goal.com quoted Bruyne as saying.

“I think we worked really hard, we played really well but we weren’t good enough and that’s no problem for us to admit. If everything goes to plan for us then I think we still have 13 or 14 games, so we still have a lot to play for and a lot of objectives,” he added.

The Belgian added that they would now focus on the remaining matches of FA Cup and UEFA Champions League to make sure a title glory comes at the end of the season. City will resume their title-defending FA Cup campaign with a quarter-final match against Newcastle United.

“In comparison with a lot of other teams we are doing alright. We are still second, so that means after Liverpool we are the second-best team.

“I think we have still got big chances in the FA Cup and Champions League. Imgaine we come out after winning these cups, it will be an unbelievable season. We have got a lot to play for and look forward to it,” the 28-year-old assist master added.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne was at his usual best against Chelsea and scored the only goal for his team at the empty Stamford Bridge. He had equalised with a curling spot-kick from outside the box, giving goalkeeper Kepa Arziabalaga no chance for retaliation.