Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp feels that it would be unfair if the suspended Premier League season is declared “null and void” amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Klopp’s men lead the way in the top-flight English competition with 82 points from 29 games while second-placed Manchester City remain 25 points behind with one game in hand. This in effect means that a couple of more wins would seal the title for the Reds.

“There was talk that people wanted to declare the season null and void. So you thought: ‘Huh? We have played 76 percent of the season and you just want to delete the thing?’ That would have been something that I personally would find unfair, to just say that it didn’t happen,” said Klopp at a talk at the DFB Academy, as quoted by Goal.

“We are first in the home table, we are first in the away table. It is a season in which we should become champions.

“Dealing with the crisis is the most important thing. But that doesn’t mean that certain things are of no importance at all just because they are less important,” he added.

The Reds were on course for their first-ever Premier League title before the season was stopped on March 13 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The last time Liverpool lifted the league trophy was 30 years ago, before the Premier League era.

In the most recent development, the Premier League clubs have agreed to start training in small groups from Tuesday a bid to resume the tournament by mid-June.