KL Rahul turns 30 today

KL Rahul turned 30 years old today and wishes have been flooding in for him from his fans and fellow cricketers on social media.

Born on 18 April 1992, in Karnataka’s Mangalore, Rahul is currently the vice-captain of the India national team in all formats and also the skipper of the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Former India captain Virat Kohli wished Rahul on Instagram good health on his special day. In the throwback picture, Kohli and Rahul, dressed in jerseys, can be seen on the field and the caption says, “Happy Birthday KL Rahul, wishing you good health.”

BCCI also wished KL Rahul on his birthday, former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina Kuldeep Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ishant Sharma wished Rahul on Twitter

A right-handed batter, Rahul started his career with the U-19 Indian team in the 2010 U-10 World Cup and made his debut a year later. He played an important role in the Karnataka Ranji Trophy in the 2013-14 season and scored over a thousand runs in the tournament, including a century, in the finals against Maharashtra. Rahul made his Test debut during the Australia tour in 2014 but he failed to contribute much to his first match. However, in the next game in Sydney, Rahul scored an impressive century and showed brilliant technique against Australia, scoring 110

KL Rahul made his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and has played for four franchises including Sunrisers Hyderabad and has also captained Punjab Kings. He was bought for Rs 11 crore for Punjab and he proved his worth by amassing 659 runs. He also holds the record for the fastest IPL fifty, off just 14 balls.