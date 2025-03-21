KKR unveil iconic ‘black and gold’ inspired fan jersey ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have turned back the clock by unveiling a collection of vintage merchandise inspired by the iconic black and gold jersey donned by the franchise from its initial season in 2008.

“The retro black and gold fan jersey was the showstopper at the Knights Unplugged 2.0, amongst the other merchandise unveiled. The relaunched fan jersey collection will not be donned by the team for the upcoming season. However, it will be available to the fans for retail,” the franchise said in a release.

Advertisement

“One of India’s leading sportswear brands, SIX5SIX will create exclusive apparel inspired by KKR’s journey, reflecting the passion, resilience, and pride that define the franchise. This unique collaboration will invoke a sense of nostalgia for fans as it serves as a reminder of KKR’s 18-year journey, while also giving them a chic range of other merchandise to choose from,” it added.

Advertisement

Speaking on the collaboration, Binda Dey, CMO, Knight Riders Sports said, “We are thrilled to introduce this vintage collection of KKR merchandise, bringing a cherished part of our history back to life for our fans. While the team will continue to wear the iconic purple and gold jersey, this special edition fan jersey serves as both a nostalgic tribute and a limited-edition collector’s item.”

KKR will continue to don the purple and gold jersey that showcases three championship stars, commemorating their title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014 and 2024.

Earlier, KKR unveiled their revolutionary new jersey that is made out of biodegradable materials, alongside their innovative environmental initiative called ‘Runs to Roots,’ reinforcing the team’s commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation.

The defending champions led by Ajinkya Rahane will start their title defense against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on March 22.