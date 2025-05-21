KKR criticises ‘ad hoc’ new rain rule in IPL 2025

Frustrated by the IPL Governing Council’s recent decision to amend playing conditions, allowing an additional 120 minutes for each of the remaining nine league matches to ensure full 20-over contests in case of rain, defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have slammed the move as “ad hoc.”

The franchise expressed their displeasure over the timing of the change, arguing that had this provision been in place earlier, particularly from the tournament’s resumption, they might still have been in contention for a playoff spot.

Advertisement

The IPL governing council had on Tuesday approved the amendment, considering the early onset of monsoon across the country. In an email to the ten franchises on Tuesday, IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin said the decision to allow the extra minutes was because “several matches are at risk of being affected by rain due to the early onset of monsoon”.

Advertisement

Questioning the timing of the decision, a dejected KKR CEO Venky Mysore said that if the new rule was implemented from the day of resumption of the IPL on May 17, the fate of his side could have been different. The IPL resumed on May 17 after a week’s break with KKR’s away fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, which was washed out. The RCB-KKR contest was the first match after IPL 2025 resumed following the suspension on May 9 due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan

“While these mid-season changes to the rules may be necessary under the circumstances, one would have expected more consistency in the way such changes are being applied,” Mysore said in his email.

The match was called off at 10.26pm without a ball being bowled as the drizzle refused to cease. As a result of the washout, both teams were awarded a point each, which meant that KKR’s hopes of making the playoffs were also swept away.

Mysore suggested that if the rule was implemented on resumption of the IPL, and two extra hours were available, there could have been a possibility of a five-overs-a-side contest.

“When the IPL re-started, it was clear that the first game on May 17 KKR vs RCB was at high risk of being interrupted due to rain in (Bengaluru). The forecast was there for all to see. Not only was the game washed out but the additional 120 mins, now being applied, may have provided a chance of at least a 5 over a side game,” he said.

“The wash-out ended KKR’s chances of making the playoffs. Such ad hoc decisions and inconsistencies of applying them are not appropriate for a tournament of this standing. I am sure you also understand why we feel aggrieved,” Mysore added.