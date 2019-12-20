The IPL 2020 auction on Thursday saw many youngsters stepping an inch closer to their dream of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, in the same auction 48-year-old leg-spinner Pravin Tambe proved that age is just a number after Kolkata Knight Riders bought the leggie on his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

As soon as Tambe was picked up from the auction, fans took to Twitter praising the leg-spinner.

“It does not surprise me that 48 years old Pravin Tambe has been picked by KKR. Last year he took 4 wickets off 5 balls in a T10 match. The batsmen he dismissed were Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard and Fabian Allen,” wrote a cricket statistician Mazher Arshad.

“Pravin Tambe has been picked up by @KKRiders for @TheVivoIPLT20! He is 48!! His coaching academy is less than a mile from where I stay. Many say age is just a number. This guy is living that line! Will he get to play a match though? #IPLAuction2020 @legytambe Good luck sirji,” wrote a user.

“I’m waiting to see a movie on Pravin Tambe’s life. Playing IPL at the age of 48 is phenomenal. So inspirational. Just signifies, if you have the skills age doesn’t matter. #IPL2020Auction #IPLAuction,” wrote another user.

One of the fans tweeted, “48-year-old #PravinTambe attracting bids in the IPL auction is the biggest story for me this season. It gives me a very valuable lesson which is -Keep working hard and never stop preserving, for you never know when an opportunity comes knocking!”