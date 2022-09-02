Kit, official ball and trophies of 61st Subroto Cup Edition Unveiled

The Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society (SMSES), the organisers of the 61st edition of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament, on Thursday unveiled the kit, official ball and the tournament Trophy at an official curtain-raiser here.

The Subroto Cup, an annual schools football tournament first started in 1960 by the first India Air Force Chief, Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, will be resuming after a pandemic-induced break of two years. This year a total of 92 schools representing 25 States and Union Territories of India have qualified across the three categories and a team from Bangladesh will also be participating.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Marshal K Anantharaman, VSM, Air Officer-in-Charge Administration and Vice Chairman SMSES said, “We are delighted to be back with the Subroto Cup which is the most prestigious inter-school tournament in the country. This tournament will provide a platform for the kids to pursue a professional career in football and SMSES along with Indian Air Force will ensure that no stone is left unturned in the smooth conduct of the tournament.”

Former Indian captain and Guest of Honour of the event, Bhaichung Bhutia commented, “I had started my football journey by playing in the Subroto Cup and it is an honour for me to be invited as the Guest of Honour for the same tournament”, the organisers said in a press release.

“The kids will receive very good exposure by competing against some of the top school teams in the country and I hope that many future Indian players come out from this tournament.”

The tournament will be conducted in three categories beginning with the Sub Junior Boys (Under 14) from September 6-15, 2022, followed by the Junior Girls (Under 17) from September 19-28, 2022 and finally the Junior Boys (Under 17) starting October 3, 2022, with the finals slated for October 13, 2022, the same day as the closing ceremony of the event.

The total prize money in excess of INR 23 lakh has been set aside across the three categories for the winners and the runners-up. This includes a winning prize of INR 3.50 lakh for the Junior Boys and Junior Girls as well as INR 2.50 lakh for the Sub Junior Boys winning team. Other cash prizes include those for the semifinalists, quarterfinalists, Fair Play, Best Player, Best Goalkeeper, Best Coach and Best School.

Scholarship for 75 Players

Additionally, a selection committee consisting of eminent footballers will select 25 outstanding players in each category for awarding scholarships. All the players selected will be awarded a scholarship (one-time grant) of INR 25,000 in the Junior Boys and Junior Girls categories and INR 15,000 for the Sub-Junior Boys category.

The Subroto Cup 2022 will be held in four different venues this year BR Ambedkar Stadium (Delhi Gate), Tejas Football Ground (Race Course), Subroto Park and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Subroto Cup Football Tournament is a prestigious international inter-school football tournament that is held annually in New Delhi, India. Named after the Indian Air Force Air Marshal Subroto Mukerjee, it is an annual event that began in 1960. Students from different countries across Asia participate in this tournament, making it one of the more noteworthy school-level football competitions.

(Inputs from IANS)