KIPG 2025: Tamil Nadu’s Ramesh Shanguman clinches first gold in athletics

Tamil Nadu’s Ramesh Shanguman gave his state a flying start as track and field events in athletics started on Day 2 of the Khelo India Para Games 2025 here on Friday. A former basketballer, Chennai’s Shanguman won the first gold of the Games and it came in the men’s 800m T53/T54 event.

At the time of writing, 31 gold medals had been decided and Tamil Nadu had won eight of them. Maharashtra (five golds) and Haryana (four golds) were second and third, respectively. Forty-four finals, all in different categories of athletics were scheduled on Friday.

Advertisement

Hailing from a farming family in Mannathampatty village, Tiruchirappalli, Shanguman was struck by tragedy when he lost his legs in a lorry accident at the age of eight. However, he did not let the setback hold him back and took to sports. He started as a para basketball player but then shifted to wheelchair racing.

Advertisement

Speaking to SAI Media about his victory at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shanguman said, “I have faced a lot of struggles in my life. I need to achieve something. Every day just comes and goes. But I had the desire to make a name for myself. I have to prove myself. I motivate myself every day. Now my parents are very happy. In the first KIPG in 2023, I won the bronze medal, this time I won the gold medal. My family is a big support. Without them, I could not have been a medallist.”

It was Day 2 in the para badminton competition at the Indira Gandhi Stadium. Friday saw some exciting encounters with the likes of Paris Paralympian Nitesh Kumar and Tokyo Paralympics Gold medallist Krishna Nagar showing their dominance.

Paris 2024 gold medallist Nitesh Kumar made the finals in his category while Krishna Nagar entered the semifinals. Nithya Sre and Palal Kohli, the other top names in the badminton competition, also advanced in their respective sections.