Kings XI Punjab’s Director of Cricket Operations Anil Kumble has expressed his satisfaction over the team combination ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The former Indian captain believes that the KXIP franchise have a “very balanced squad” that can produce a desirable result. In the last edition of IPL in 2019, Punjab had failed to make it to the knockout stages

“It feels really nice, it feels a bit strange to come on to the field like this and then have the entire squad, I mean not necessarily the entire squad but the set of players that are here. So it’s wonderful to be on the ground and have a hit, it’s nice to be outdoors,” Kumble said in a video posted by Punjab’s official Twitter handle.

“We have high hopes from this season, we have a really good squad, a very balanced squad, some experienced and some youngsters. I am getting to know them now and seeing them play for the first time here, some of them in nets, so yeah just looking forward to build on the preparation and to be ready for the IPL,” he added.

India’a highest-ever international wicket-taker, Kumble, was also seen praising his team’s captain KL Rahul who had been the most important player.

In the 2018 season of IPL, Rahul had smashed 659 runs at an average of 54.51 before continuing his form in the next season with 593 runs in 14 matches.

“KL is very relaxed, he is very mature, I have known him for a long time. He has the experience, international experience, having played this long and of course, the last couple of years he has been a part of the Kings XI and he has been their main player. He knows the team very well, he knows the youngsters really well. He is very excited and he is very keen. He has his hands full by being a batsman, keeper and then the captain,” Kumble said.

The former India coach was also seen regretting about not being able to play in front of the spectators in Mohali. He said that the team will miss their fans.

“We will miss all Kings XI fans at the ground, I have been to Mohali were Kings XI have played, I have seen the passion. I am sure you will support us right through the IPL,” Kumble said.

The 2020 season of the IPL will be played for 53 days from September 19 to November 10 across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.