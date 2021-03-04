Kieron Pollard smashed six sixes in an over off Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, who had picked a hat-trick only in the previous over, as West Indies won the first T20I by four wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday. Chasing a target of 132, Pollard’s rampage in the sixth over helped the West Indies reach 134/6 in 13.1 overs.

West Indies had earlier done well to restrict Sri Lanka to 131/9. However, Dananjaya’s hat-trick in the fourth over made the visitors favourites to win the match despite the low total. Dananjaya is the third Sri Lankan to pick up a hat-trick after Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga.

However, Sri Lanka’s joy was shortlived as West Indies captain Kieron Pollard became the second after India’s Yuvraj Singh to hit six sixes in an over in T20 Internationals off the very next over that Dananjaya bowled.

Pollard sent the first over long-on and the second hit the sight screen. The third was muscled over wide long-off and the fourth went sailing over deep midwicket. The fifth six was sent right over the bowler’s head while the sixth went over deep midwicket yet again.

West Indies needed 70 to win off 90 balls at the start of the over and the deficit was reduced to 34 runs needed off 84 balls.

Pollard was dismissed in the next over for 38 off 11 balls after which Dwayne Bravo and Jason Holder saw the West Indies over the finish line.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka was the highest scorer with 39 off 34 balls. All six of the players that bowled for West Indies took at least a wicket each with Obed McCoy taking two. The hosts now lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 131/9 in 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 39, Niroshan Dickwella 33; Obed McCoy 2/25) lost to West Indies 134/6 in 13.1 overs (Kieron Pollard 38, Jason Holder 29; Wanindu Hasaranga 3/12) by 4 wickets with 41 balls remaining