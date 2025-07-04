Kidambi, youngsters Valishetty & Subramanian reach Canada Open quarters

Three Indian shuttlers produced dominant displays to move into the quarterfinals at the ongoing Canada Open 2025 in Ontario, with Kidambi Srikanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian all registering straight-game wins in their respective Round of 16 clashes.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth, who finished runner-up at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year, looked sharp as he overcame Wang Po-Wei 21-19, 21-14 in little over 40 minutes. Srikanth will face the top seed and current World No. 6, Chou Tien-Chen, in the last eight.

Valishetty, 18, continued to impress in Ontario with another composed 21-15, 21-14 win over Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa in the women’s singles draw, setting up a quarter-final clash against Denmark’s Amalie Schulz.

Twenty-one-year-old Subramanian, meanwhile, will take on third seed Kenta Nishimoto (WR12) in the next round, after breezing past Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Kai with a clinical 21-19, 21-14 performance.