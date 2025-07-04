Logo

# Sports

Kidambi, youngsters Valishetty & Subramanian reach Canada Open quarters

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 4, 2025 10:06 pm

Kidambi, youngsters Valishetty & Subramanian reach Canada Open quarters

File Photo

Three Indian shuttlers produced dominant displays to move into the quarterfinals at the ongoing Canada Open 2025 in Ontario, with Kidambi Srikanth, Shriyanshi Valishetty, and S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian all registering straight-game wins in their respective Round of 16 clashes.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth, who finished runner-up at the Malaysia Masters Super 500 earlier this year, looked sharp as he overcame Wang Po-Wei 21-19, 21-14 in little over 40 minutes. Srikanth will face the top seed and current World No. 6, Chou Tien-Chen, in the last eight.

Valishetty, 18, continued to impress in Ontario with another composed 21-15, 21-14 win over Malaysia’s Karupathevan Letshanaa in the women’s singles draw, setting up a quarter-final clash against Denmark’s Amalie Schulz.

Twenty-one-year-old Subramanian, meanwhile, will take on third seed Kenta Nishimoto (WR12) in the next round, after breezing past Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Kai with a clinical 21-19, 21-14 performance.

