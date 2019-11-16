Kidambi Srikanth experienced a straight games defeat against Lee Cheuk Yiu in the semi-final of the ongoing Hong Kong Open as India’s challenge in the competition came to an end on Saturday.

Srikanth was completely outplayed in the first game, at one stage reeling at 3-11, eventually losing it 9-21. In the second game although he showed signs of a comeback and was, in fact, leading 11-8 at the break and even managed a game point, however his Hong Kong opponent held his nerve and prevented Srikanth from taking the game into the deciding game. The Indian shuttler lost the second game 25-23.

Earlier ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had also bowed out of the tournament as he lost a thrilling contest against Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.

Saina Nehwal had earlier bowed out of the tournament in the opening day of the tournament itself after losing to China’s Cai Yan Yan in straight games.