Khushbu Darjada keeps ‘Mini Africa’ Judo family legacy alive with gold

Continuing the legacy started by her elder sister Shahin Darjada, a four-time Khelo India medallist, Khusbu Darjada from the ‘Mini Africa’ of Gujarat ensured that the 57kg gold remained with the family.

She overcame stiff resistance from Maharashtra’s Shravani S in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar final at the Gyan Bhavan in Patna.

In the run-up to Bihar 2025, Shahin had exuded confidence that her sister would go the distance. Khushbu looked in great rhythm en route to the final where she was challenged by an equally aggressive Shravani. Khusbhu gained an early point, but Shravani swiftly took her down to restore parity. However, Khusbhu played the waiting game and pinned down her opponent for gold.

Hailing from Jambur village, more popularly known as the ‘Mini Africa’ of Gujarat, Khusbhu is one of the most promising judo athletes in the competition. There are a few more from the region, situated around 20 km from Gir, and has served as a home to Siddi community, a tribe that has its origin in Africa.

Inspired by her elder sister who is a Khelo India Athlete, Khushbu took up the sport as a seven-year old in an academy at Gir Somnath, where she trained for four years before finally getting into the famed Vijay Bharat Sports Academy (VBSA) in Ahmedabad, the home of numerous Judo stars emerging from the state in particular and country in general.

Khushbu felt that having her sister in the sport made it easier for her to focus completely on it rather than experiencing different disciplines. “I was inspired by my sister’s success, and it helped me to focus only on one sport. I trained at the academy in Gir Somnath for four years, before I joined my sister at VBSA. The facilities at the academy are great, and the support from the coaches has helped me reach here,” she said.

A Class 10 student at Somnath Academy in her native village, Khushbu is one of seven siblings and considers herself fortunate to have supportive parents. Her father works in a Government Circuit House, while her mother is a homemaker.

“Our parents have really been supportive of our choices. In my case it wasn’t as difficult as Shahin had already started by then but when she began winning medals in major competitions, my confidence grew from there,” she recalled.

A bronze at the Cadet National Championships last year and a silver at the School Games in early 2025 boosted Khushbu’s confidence and helped her prepare for the KIYG. She now believes this gold will be a stepping stone as she targets the Cadet Asian Championships later this year.