Khelo India adopts two-day weigh-in to prepare young wrestlers for international stage

The heartbreaking memory of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics for being just 100 grams overweight remains fresh in everyone’s mind.

Taking a vital lesson from that moment, the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 Bihar has taken a critical step to familiarize young wrestlers with international norms—particularly the two-day weigh-in rule that requires athletes to make weight on both days of competition.

Competition Manager VN Prasood, who also serves as Secretary General of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and is an international referee, emphasized the importance of aligning Khelo India competitions with global standards.

“We want the wrestlers to understand the rules and experiences they will face on the international stage. Weigh-in is a crucial aspect of wrestling. Athletes must realize early on that they need to make weight on both days to avoid disqualification,” he said.

While this rule may be new to some young participants, many recognize its significance. Naina from Haryana, the defending champion in the girls’ 49kg category, said the rule is essential for athletes aiming for events like the Asian Games, World Championships, or the Olympics.

“When such habits are instilled from a young age, they stay with the athlete for life,” Naina said. “If athletes want to shine on the global stage, they must adapt to the two-day weigh-in format. It might be challenging at first, but it will benefit us in the long run.”

Echoing her thoughts, Sunny Baisla from Uttar Pradesh, a bronze medalist at last year’s KIYG, welcomed the move to spread the competition over two days. “It’s a global standard, and implementing it here is in the best interest of wrestlers,” she said.

The Khelo India Youth Games 2025 Bihar wrestling competition began on Monday at Gyan Bhawan in Patna. Preliminary round bouts are underway in seven categories: boys’ freestyle 65kg and 86kg; boys’ Greco-Roman 55kg, 67kg, and 97kg; and girls’ wrestling 57kg and 68kg.