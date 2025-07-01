Khelo Bharat Niti 2025: A bold blueprint to make India a sporting superpower

Replacing the two-decade-old national sports policy of 2001, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, gave its nod to the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, setting the blueprint for reshaping the country’s sporting ecosystem, with a clear focus on establishing India as one of the sporting powerhouses, and a strong contender to hosting major international events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.

Titled Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, the new policy is built around five goals — achieving sporting excellence globally, boosting the sports economy, advancing social development through sports, turning sports into a grassroots people’s movement and embedding sports into the education system. Among its most transformative measures is a plan to create a pipeline for sporting talent that stretches from the village block level to international arenas.

Advertisement

The policy envisions strengthening sports programs from the grassroots to the elite level. It focuses on early talent identification, nurturing, and the creation of robust training systems, competitive leagues, and world-class infrastructure across rural and urban India. The policy emphasises upgrading coaching standards, investing in sports science, medicine, and technology, and ensuring holistic support for athletes while enhancing the capacity and governance of sports federations.

Advertisement

Recognising the economic potential of the sports sector, NSP 2025 outlines measures to boost sports tourism, attract global events, strengthen sports manufacturing, and encourage startups and entrepreneurship in the field. It calls for greater private sector involvement through Public-Private Partnerships, CSR initiatives, and innovative funding models.

The policy also positions sports as a tool for social development, with a focus on inclusivity. It seeks to promote participation among women, the economically disadvantaged, tribal communities, and persons with disabilities. Coastal and Himalayan regions will be promoted for beach and adventure sports, and new sports leagues will be encouraged across disciplines to create professional opportunities.

Indigenous and traditional sports will be revitalised, while pathways will be created to help athletes pursue sports as a viable career, supported by education, volunteering, and dual-career opportunities.

To foster a nationwide culture of fitness and sporting excellence, NSP 2025 aims to turn sports into a people’s movement. This will involve mass participation campaigns, fitness indices for schools and workplaces, and expanded universal access to sports facilities.

In alignment with the National Education Policy 2020, NSP 2025 proposes the integration of sports into school curricula and specialised training for educators to build a strong foundation for sports education from an early age.

Underpinning the policy is a strategic implementation framework designed to deliver results. This includes establishing robust governance structures, leveraging technology like AI and data analytics for performance tracking, and creating a national monitoring system with clear benchmarks and time-bound targets.

The NSP 2025 will act as a model for states and union territories to align their local sports policies with national priorities. Importantly, it calls for a whole-of-government approach, integrating sports promotion into the schemes and programs of all ministries and departments to ensure lasting impact.