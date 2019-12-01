Kerala Blasters and FC Goa will play against each other in a hope to get back to the winnings ways. Both the teams have suffered 1-0 defeats in their previous outings.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Match Details

Date: December 1, 2019

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Match Preview

The two-time finalists Kerala Blasters have not been able to flourish much in the ongoing season so far. Following the return after the latest international break, the Kochi-based team lost 1-0 to Bengaluru FC in the away encounter.

FC Goa, on the other hand, were left embarrassed at home by Jamshedpur FC and their midfielder Ahmed Jahouh was also sent off after he saw a red card in the 72nd minute.

However, coming into the match, Goa should be feeling hopeful for a win against a Kerala side that are missing some of its key players and have not yet managed to figure the winning combination.

“It is amazing to play in Kerala. I think all professionals want to play every match in such a beautiful atmosphere. Players get motivated to play in this situation. I want to play every match in this kind of atmosphere.” FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera said in his pre-match conference.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Team News

Kerala Blasters: The biggest miss for Kerala has been Sandesh Jhingan who underwent knee surgery and will be out for some time. Vlatko Drobarov should make it to the starting eleven for this game at the back alongside Raju Gaikwad.

Mario Aques is also out due to injury and will remain so for an extended period. Sahal Abdul Samad, however, can get a start after missing in the last game.

FC Goa: Lobra will have a headache choosing his playing eleven as three of his main players Len Doungel, Hugo Boumous and Ahmed Jahouh are suspended. Also, Ferran Corominas is yet to regain complete fitness.

Since the forward line will possess a sore look, given most of the players will remain on the sideline. The Goa coach will thus hope that his defence hold the fort against a potent Kerala attack.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh, Mohammad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Raphael Messi Bouli, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Edu Bedia, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Head-to-Head

Kerala Blasters: 3

FC Goa: 7

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Match Prediction

We predict 2-1 win for FC Goa.

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20 match on television?

The Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the online streaming of the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa, ISL 2019-20 match?

The online streaming of the Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa ISL 2019-20 2019-20 match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV app.