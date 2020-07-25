West Indies pacer Kemar Roach on Saturday became the first Caribbean bowler to pick up 200 Test wickets since Curtly Ambrose in 1994. Ambrose had achieved nearly two and a half decades ago in the longest format of the game.

The right-arm pacer achieved the feat on the second day of the final Test match between England and West Indies at the Old Trafford, Manchester. Roach dismissed Chris Woakes in the 91st over of England’s first innings to complete his 200 wickets. He is only the ninth West Indies bowler to reach the milestone.

Former Windies bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the maximum number of wickets for the Caribbean side. He featured in as many as 132 Tests and picked 519 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Meanwhile, West Indies would be searching for a win in the series decider as the series stands at 1-1 with the final test underway. West Indies are yet to win a Test series in England in the 21st century- a record which they would desperately want to change at the end of this Test which also marks the resumption of cricket after the coronavirus enforced break.