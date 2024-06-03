Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms

Former India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 39-year-old represented India in 73 ODIs and nine T20Is after making his international debut in 2014.

“Thank you all for your love and support throughout my career. From 1500 hrs, consider me as retired from all forms of cricket,” Kedar announced in a post.

Kedar received his maiden call-up to the national team for the ODIs against Bangladesh in June 2014 but he had to wait till November that year to get his first international cap, making his debut against Sri Lanka in Ranchi.

He was then named in the India squad for the two tours to Zimbabwe, in 2015, when he scored an unbeaten century, and then in 2016, when he didn’t get an opportunity to bat in the series.

Kedar’s career witnessed a steep rise in 2012, when he scored a triple century in the Ranji Trophy, against Uttar Pradesh and also finished as Maharashtra’s second-highest run-getter in the edition. He made a name for himself in the 2013-14 Ranji edition, becoming the season’s highest run-getter with 1,223 runs including six centuries.

After initially being a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s development squad, Kedar was finally signed by the Delhi franchise (then Daredevils) in 2010, and he made an instant impact on his Indian Premier League debut with a 29-ball 50. He also represented the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers, RCB, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL over the years.

It was in 2016 during the series against New Zealand, when Kedar finally managed to cement his place in India’s ODI set-up as a finisher. He featured in all five games against the Kiwis at home. In the next few years, he was a regular in India’s white-ball teams, and went on to become a part of the 2019 ODI World Cup in England where India lost to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Overall in ODIs, he has 1389 runs in 52 innings at an average of 42.09 and has scored two centuries and six fifties. His low-arm stump-to-stump line, lack of pace with the ball, yielded him 27 wickets at an economy of 5.15.

In 87 first-class matches, he has 6100 runs at an average of 48.03, with 17 hundreds and 23 half-centuries. Recently, in the 2023-24 edition of the Ranji Trophy, he slammed 182 against Jharkhand in Pune. He finished the season with 379 runs from five matches.

In 93 IPL games, he hit 1,196 runs at a strike rate of 123.17. Kedar’s last international appearance came against New Zealand in Auckland in 2020.