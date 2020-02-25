In a remarkable turn of events, Kashvee Gautam, skipper of Chandigarh U-19 skipper, entered record books as she picked up all 10 wickets in a women’s Under-19 One Day Trophy match against Arunachal Pradesh at KSRM College Ground, Kadapa on Tuesday.

Kashvee returned with scarcely believable figures of 10/12 in 4.5 overs spell. Prior to her turn with the ball, she had batted considerably well and scored a solid 49 off 68 deliveries. Her innings had helped Chandigarh post 186/4 in the stipulated quota of 50 overs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the news of Kashvee’s achievement on Twitter.

“Kashvee Gautam 10 WICKETS! (4.5-1-12-10), Arunachal Pradesh 25/10 #U19Oneday,” tweeted BCCI women.

Defending a relatively modest total of 186 runs, Kashvee took the new ball and managed to pick a couple of wickets in the first over itself. Both the batswomen failed to score add a run against their name.

In her second over, she took three more wickets and after that, it was Chandigarh who were in control of the game. She picked a couple of more wickets before in her later over before picking up three in her fifth and finishing the match off in style.

Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 25 runs and lost the match by 161 runs.