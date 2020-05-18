India opener Shikhar Dhawan has slammed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi for the latter’s controversial comments against India.

In a video that has surfaced on the internet, Afridi can be seen severely criticising Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies during his visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Is waqt jab saari duniya corona se lad rahi hai us waqt bhi tumko kashmir ki padi hai (when the entire world is fighting coronavirus, you are concerned about Kashmir).

“Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena (Kashmir was, is and will always be ours. Even if you get 22 crore, our one is equal to 15 lakh. Count the rest on your own),” Dhawan tweeted in Hindi.

Kashmir humara tha humare hai aur humara hi rahega. Chaiyeh 22 crore le ao, humara ek, sava lakh ke barabar hai . Baaki ginti apne aap kar lena @SAfridiOfficial — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 17, 2020

Prior to Dhawan, former India cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, also criticised Afridi heavily for his controversial comments.