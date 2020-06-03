Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has revealed what manager Zinedine Zidane has been saying ever since the players returned to the training ground after staying at home for more than two months due to the nationwide lockdown in Spain to combat the COVUD-19 pandemic.

Benzema told Real Madrid TV as quoted by Goal.com, “Zidane’s message is enjoyment. Enjoy playing football. We have had more contact with the ball than last week.

“We did more fitness last week and now, as we are closer to the restart of La Liga, we have been using the ball more.

“The adaptation has been very good, step by step. It is much better here with our team-mates and with the ball, because it is more difficult to do so at home. It is more about the gym and fitess.

“Two months without a ball makes things tougher when you are back, but we are fine now, and we will keep working together with the ball. For instance, we have played a game today [Tuesday] and it’s been very good for everyone.

“We can’t wait to restart the competition and it’s very important to win games. The first game against Eibar at home will be very important. So, we will give our best until the end,” the 33-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Zidane worked with the entire team for the first time on Monday since they returned to training after a suspension of over two months due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in Spain to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

La Liga has remained suspended since March due to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. But with the number of fresh cases decreasing massively, Spain’s Higher Council of Sports (CSD) announced that it had agreed with the plans of the Royal Spanish Federation (REFF) to restart the top-flight league.

According to their announcement, the league would resume behiind closed doors on June 11 with the Sevilla derby between Real Betis and Sevilla. The following weekends of June 13 and 14 would see the remaining matches of the round.