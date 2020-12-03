New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and Tom Latham on Wednesday helped their team to dominate the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies at the Seddon Park.

The efforts from Williamson, unbeaten at 97 and Taylor, who played an 184-ball innings of 86 runs, saw New Zealand finishing the day at 243/2. Alongside his captain, Tom Latham would remain not-out overnight at a score 31.

Earlier, West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field on a pitch which seemed to have a lot of assistance for the pacers. His decision did prove right as Shannon Gabriel drew first blood, sending Will Young back to the dressing room after the debutant scored five runs from 11 balls.

Williamson who came in next, then steadied the ship and along with Latham made sure the hosts didn’t lose any more wickets in the next one session. The duo stitched a 154-run partnership during which the two batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking at a nice pace.

West Indies bowlers, however, came back strongly in the final session and showed a lot more consistency in their lengths bowling full, at the stumps, and asking pertinent questions.

Latham fell to one such good ball bowled by Kemar Roach as he got cleaned up through the gate while trying to play booming drive away from his body after scoring 86 runs.

Taylor, who came in next, made sure the visitors didn’t make any further inroads as along with the skipper, he added 75 runs to the scoreboard to take the team’s score to 243/2 at Stumps. Williamson is just three short of what would be his 22nd Test hundred.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 243/2 after 78 overs (Kane Williamson 97*, Tom Latham 86; Kemar Roach 1/53)

With IANS inputs