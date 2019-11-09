New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has stated that he is confident of recovering from his injury prior to the start of the two-Test series against England beginning on November 21.

Notably, Williamson is not part of the ongoing five-match T20I series between the two countries because of a hip injury. In his absence, Kiwi pacer Tim Southee is leading the Black Caps.

“It’s been an ongoing niggle, really,” Williamson told Sky Sports NZ.

“That comes at goes. It is settling, which is nice.”

“A lot of (the last few months) has been rehab to get the hip right,” he explained.

“I had a four-dayer recently (for Northern Districts, against Canterbury), and there’s a gap between this series and the first Test, so it’s basically training going into it.

“A lot of it is the mindset. So trying to get that right, trying to prepare as well as well as you can to give yourself the best chance,” he added.

Currently, the five-match T20I series is tied at 2-2 and the series decider is all set to be played on Sunday at the Eden Park, Auckland. The first of the two Tests will be played from 21-25 November at the Bay Oval while the second Test will be held at Seddon Park from 29 November-3 December.