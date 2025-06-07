Kalinga Black Tigers set for fierce Rugby Premier League debut

The Kalinga Black Tigers, one of the founding teams of the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL), are gearing up to make a powerful debut on June 15, with a dynamic mix of top international talent and promising Indian athletes. At the official jersey and mascot launch held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, the team showcased its ambition to place Odisha firmly on the global rugby map.

Led by Mike Friday, former US national rugby sevens coach and ex-India U-18 coach, the Kalinga Black Tigers boasts a formidable lineup including overseas stars like Rosko Specman and Maurice Harry, both of whom bring elite experience and skill to the side.

“Rugby is growing rapidly worldwide, and I’m thrilled to see it gaining attention in India with the launch of the Rugby Premier League. The Kalinga Black Tigers combine world-class players like Rosko, Perry, Maurice Harry, and Lucas alongside talented Indian athletes. Having worked with them, I’m confident their passion, resilience, and team spirit will shine through as they proudly represent Odisha. With the right mix of collective energy, determination and skill, the Black Tigers are set to be strong contenders in the series. Get ready for the ‘Ambush’,” Friday said.

The team’s newly unveiled jersey is a bold tribute to Odisha’s heritage. Drawing inspiration from the rare melanistic black tigers of the state’s forests, the design symbolises strength, pride and resilience. Complementing the jersey is the team’s mascot — the “Paika” — paying homage to the legendary Kalinga warriors and their historic valour.

Rugby India president and Bollywood actor-turned-sports administrator Rahul Bose expressed his pride at the inclusion of an Odisha-based team in the landmark league.

“It gives the RPL Governing Council great happiness that the league has a team from Odisha. Odisha’s contribution to Indian sport, both on and off the field is a well documented story. Its contribution to Indian Rugby was and is significant. The Kalinga Black Tigers have a formidable team with some of the best known rugby players in the world and in India. We wish them all the best in their efforts to take Indian rugby onto the global stage,” Bose said.

Bose also addressed the prospects of launching a women’s edition of the RPL, depending on the success of the inaugural men’s season.

“If you ask me, I’m ready to start the women’s league from tomorrow. But there are various factors we need to consider, and the most important of all is the commercial side of it. So we wanted to start with the men’s league but the governing council will take a call on the women’s league after the end of the first season,” he said.

The jersey and mascot launch event was attended by key dignitaries including Odisha deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, Odisha Rugby Football Association president Priyadarshi Mishra, Karanpal Singh (founder of Hunch Ventures and co-owner of Kalinga Black Tigers), assistant coach Rajeev Nath, and the entire Black Tigers squad.

The Rugby Premier League will feature six franchise teams competing for the title in the fast-paced Rugby 7s format. It has attracted top-tier international players from traditional rugby powerhouses like New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Fiji, Argentina, Great Britain and the USA, as well as players from Canada, Germany and Hong Kong. Among them will be 30 Indian players chosen from a pool of 71 auction-listed athletes.

The Kalinga Black Tigers will begin their campaign against Hyderabad on the opening day of the RPL Season 1.