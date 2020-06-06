South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has stated that he would like to inculcate the accurate line and length of former Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath in his bowling arsenal.

The Proteas bowler also shed light upon the attributes that he would like to have from some of the other greats during an Instagram live session on the official handle of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals.

“If I had to become a bowler by combining the best of all fast bowlers of all time, I would pick the pace of Shoaib Akhtar, the line and length of Glenn McGrath, the aggression of Dale Steyn, and the swing of Jimmy Anderson – that’s the bowler I would love to be,” Rabada said during the interaction.

Rabada has featured in as many as 43 Tests, 75 ODIs and 24 T20Is for the South African team and has managed to take 244 international wickets.

He finds himself on the fifth spot in the ICC Test and ODI Rankings.