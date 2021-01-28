South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Thursday became the eighth Proteas bowler to reach the milestone 200 wickets in Test cricket as he returned with the figure of 3/70 in the first Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Rabada achieved the feat on Day Three of the first Test against Pakistan after he picked up the wicket of Hasan Ali. Rabada showed Ali the pavilion’s way as he rattled his stumps at his individual score of 21 for which the latter consumed 33 deliveries.

The 25-year-old has required just 44 matches to achieve the scalp 200 wickets in the longest format of the game, making him the fastest South Africa bowler to reach the milestone.

Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in Test cricket. Steyn has 439 wickets to his name in 93 matches. He is followed by Shaun Pollock (421), Makhaya Ntini (390), Allan Donald (330), Morne Morkel (309), Jacques Kallis (291), Vernon Philander (224) and Rabada.

Rabada also has 117 ODI and 31 T20I wickets to his name for which he has played 75 and 26 matches respectively.

Overall, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket. Muralitharan has 800 wickets to his name and is followed by Shane Warne (708), Anil Kumble (619), James Anderson (606) and Glenn McGrath (563).