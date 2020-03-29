Serie A giants Juventus on Saturday informed that they have reached an understanding with the first team players and the coach after they agreed to cut their wages of four months in order to protect their club from the ongoing crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.

The decision is expected to save the Italian side an estimated amount of 90 million euros amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has wreaked havoc in the country. Italy, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, has seen more than 10,000 fatalities with over 92,400 affected.

“The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020. In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations,” a statement on the official website of the club said.

“The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about EUR 90 million for the 2019/2020 financial year,” the statement added.

Like most of them in Italy, the Turin-based club have had their share of misery with three of their players, Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala, coming under the effects of the coronavirus.

Though it remains unclear how much each player would lose, Juventus’ main man Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to cut his wage short by a whopping 3.8 million euros.

Meanwhile, the Bianconneri have also informed that in case the remaining part of the season gets played, which seems highly unlikely, the club will negotiate with the players and the coach for increased compensation.

“Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions,” the official statement said.