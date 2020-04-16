Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi will conclude their self-isolation as Juventus have confirmed the pair were free from the COVID-19 on Wednesday after the second swab test.

Rugani became the first player in Serie A to be found with the illness last month and was then followed by his teammates Matuidi and Paulo Dybala, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi underwent, as per protocol, a double check with diagnostic tests (swabs) for the Coronavirus-Covid 19,” read a statement.

“The tests came back with negative results. The players have, therefore, recovered and are no longer subjected to the home isolation regime.”

Reports have suggested Dybala was also close to full recovery, but Juventus have not confirmed the news yet.

Matuidi became the second player from Juventus to have been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Having joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2017, Matuidi made 31 appearances this season, providing one goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, English Premier League side Arsenal will continue paying employees and casual workers their full salaries until the end of May but it won’t use the governments furlough scheme, the club said on Wednesday.

The top-flight Premier League season has been suspended until at least April 30 due to the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Tottenham Hotspur on Monday reversed their decision to use the government’s furlough scheme for some non-playing staff during the coronavirus pandemic after drawing flak from supporters.