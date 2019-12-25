Australia men’s cricket team head coach Justin Langer is hoping that the upcoming Indian Premier League stint will help his players produce better performances at the T20 World Cup next year.

“In this cycle, it is hopefully going to be really valuable to us with two T20 World Cups coming up, we have talked a lot about the emphasis we are putting on T20 cricket,” Langer was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

“Ultimately it’s their decision as well, they play 12 months of the year now, you have to look at short term and long term, you certainly can’t begrudge anyone being in the,” he added.

The former Australia opener, however, emphasised on the fact that playing 10-14 T20 games will help the players sharpen their skills in the shorter format of the game.

“But from a purely big-picture point of view from us, the fact they are going to play 10-14 T20 games, where we will play in two years, and with the World Cup next season that can only help their skills. Hopefully, it’s a win-win for everyone,” the 49year-old said.

Australian cricketers were among the most expensive buys in the IPL 2020 auction, held in Kolkata on December 19. While Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell took home hefty amounts, others like Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Chris Lynn also earned a fortune.

Australian speedster Cummins emerged as the costliest player in this year’s auction with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) buying him at a whopping price of INR 15.5 crore. The 26-year-old was always supposed to be in high demands but the bidding war that the franchises engaged in for him went beyond expectations.

Swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Maxwell also seemed to be in high demand. Given his all-round skills with his hard-hitting ability, Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) looked determined to add his firepower in the middle order.

But with the bid going over Rs 10 crore, Delhi lost interest and the team from Punjab, headed by Anil Kumble, bought the 32-year-old at a price of INR 10.75 crore.

Lynn and Coulter-Nile were bought by Mumbai Indians. The devastating opening batsman, Lynn was pocketed at his base price of INR 2 crore, while Coutler-Nile will play at the Wankhede Stadium at a salary of INR 8 crore.

Australian limited-overs captain Finch was sold to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Rs 6 crores, Hazlewood will ply his trade with the Chennai Super Kings at his base price of INR 2 crore.