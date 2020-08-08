Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the victory against Real Madrid in their Round of 16 tie in the ongoing edition UEFA Champions League was just the “one step” towards their dream of lifting the title.

Manchester City on Saturday knocked Real Madrid out of the Champions League after beating them 2-1 in the second leg. An identical result as in the first leg saw City advancing to the quarterfinals on the back of a 4-2 aggregate win over the most successful team of Europe’s premier club competition.

“We are here to try to win the Champions League. This is just one step. I am more than happy for the players to got to Portugal. We know exactly which team we beat. We are satisfied,” Guardiola said as quoted on the official website of Manchester City.

“Of course, it’s important for us. We beat them twice. They have never lost two knockout games,” he added.

The City boss further asserted that to win the Champions League his team would need to beat top-class teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“When you play against Real Madrid, you realise how good they are. You can see the personality they play with; they are good.

“When you are on the sidelines and see the personality and charisma, it looks like they are playing a friendly – they play this kind of game thousands of times,” Guardiola explained.

Raphael Varane emerged as the main culprit in Zinedine Zidane-managed side’s defeat as he committed two errors which led to goals for City in Manchester. Karim Benzema, on the other hand, had restored some pride for the visitors.

Varane made his first mistake of the day in the ninth minute as he was dispossessed inside the box. It allowed Raheem Sterling to get the hosts 1-0 up and earn the dividends for their high-pressing game from the opening whistle.

Varane’s second mistake came at around the one-hour mark when his failed attempt to guide a high deliver to his keeper Thibaut Courtois allowed Gabriel Jesus to score City’s second goal of the night.

“We weren’t keen to defend 1-1. We tried to score and couldn’t; Courtois made some saves – but we deserve to be in the next stage,” City manager said.

“We scored two goals from their mistakes. It’s not easy and we tried to convince them to attack, but we are in the quarter finals and we are happy,” he added.