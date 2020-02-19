New Zealand batter Ross Taylor on Wednesday said that putting their entire focus solely on India pacer Jasprit Bumrah would let them in trouble as Virat Kohli’s team also showcases other “fantastic” bowlers, including the likes of Ishant Sharma.

“I think if we just look at Bumrah, we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic. Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team,” Taylor told reporters on Wednesday as quoted by IANS.

It is worth noting that in the recent three-match ODI series against New Zealand, Bumrah remained wicketless despite playing all the matches. He conceded a total of 167 runs in the 30 overs he bowled and returned without a scalp in a bilateral series for the first time in his career.

However, in the just concluded three-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI, the bowler picked two wickets conceding only 18 runs in his 11 overs, showing the vintage touch.

Meanwhile, Ishant, who had picked up an ankle injury just before the announcement of the Test squad for the New Zealand tour, has returned to the Indian Test line-up.

Talking about Taylor, the 35-year-old Kiwi, who made his debut in 2006, has so far played 99 Tests, 231 ODIs and 100 T20Is.

In Friday’s Test against India, Taylor will become the first cricketer to play 100 matches each in all the three formats – ODIs, T20Is and Tests, and will become the fourth Kiwi to play 100 Tests for New Zealand by joining Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori and Brendon McCullum in the list.