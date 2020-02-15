Backing India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, fellow pacer Mohammed Shami said that one can’t ignore Bumrah’s ability just because he has been ineffective in 2-4 games.

“How can people forget Jasprit Bumrah’s numerous match-winning performances just after a couple of indifferent ODI games? I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn’t performed in two games, you can’t just ignore his ability to win matches,” said Shami as quoted by IANS.

Notably, number 1 ODI bowler Bumrah has been under the scanner post his return from a stress fracture. The bowler has not been at his very best in the matches post his most recent injury.

Shami said that one shouldn’t forget what Bumrah has achieved for India.

“What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it? So if you think positively, then it’s good for the player and his confidence also,” stressed Shami.

On Saturday, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah along with other Indian pacers bowled on immaculate line and lengths to bundle out New Zealand XI for 235 runs on Day 2 of the 3-day practice match.

While Shami was pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3 for 17, Bumrah, Umesh and Saini picked two-two wickets each. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scalped the remaining one wicket.

Brief Scores: India 263 all out and 59/0 (Prithvi Shaw 35*, Mayank Agarwal 23*); New Zealand 235 all out (Henry Cooper 40, Mohammed Shami 3/17)

(With inputs from IANS)