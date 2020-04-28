Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly called Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe’s father, who also happens to be his agent, to understand if the footballer would be interested to move to Anfield ahead of the next season.

According to report by English outlet Metro – also shared on the official website of Liverpool – Klopp reached out to Mbappe’s father amid the growing speculation that the France international has shown interest in joining The Reds and becoming a potential replacement for Sadio Mane.

The 21-year-old World Cup-winner had earlier heaped praises on Liverpool’s campaign this season and said “What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing! They’re like a machine, they’ve found a rhythm and are like ‘we play again, we play again.”

“They’ve lost zero games. When you watch you think everything’s easy but that’s not easy. The guys are focused, they play games every three days and they win, they win, they win,” Mbappe said as quoted by IANS via BBC.

Meanwhile, Klopp had also expressed his desire to bring Mbappe to Liverpool and had said that he and the club management would love to have him. But he was cautious about the high price tag the youngster has under his name.

“Ok, from a sporting point of view, there are not a lot of reasons to not sign Mbappe, what a player he is. But it is about the money of course. No chance. Absolutely no chance, sorry for killing that story,” Klopp was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

