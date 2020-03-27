Jurgen Klopp on behalf of Liverpool Football Club (LFC) thanked the “incredible” healthcare workers, who are fighting for the people against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, LFC uploaded a video on their official website featuring Reds’ boss along with other players like Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane expressing gratitude towards the medical team.

“Myself, the staff and all the players of LFC would like to take this opportunity to deliver a message to say thank you to all the incredible people who work in the health services, all the health workers out there,” Klopp said in the video.

“It’s unbelievable what you are doing and on behalf of all of us from LFC, I would like to say thank you – or, how we would say in Germany, Vielen dank,” he added.

“Thank you so much for your efforts. We appreciate how you are helping us,” said Liverpool striker Salah.

“For the work you do, we are very grateful,” said playmaker Firmino.

Meanwhile, Reds forward Mane said, “We appreciate a lot the work you do. Thanks a lot.”

To all the health care workers around the world. A little message from us to you… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1EuwvAdSSa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2020

Although the Premier League season is currently delayed until at least April 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Klopp is in constant contact with his squad via the players’ WhatsApp group as per a report in AFP.

Klopp believes that being in touch with the players is essential to understand what makes them tick. The German obsesses over every detail of their lives so he can get the best out of them on the pitch.

Klopp’s approach has started bearing fruits. The results have been impressive, with Liverpool establishing a 25-point lead in the Premier League that had taken them to the brink of a first English title for 30 years prior to the suspension of the top-flight competition due to Coronavirus.

The Reds won last season’s Champions League and had reached the final of Europe’s elite club competition the season before that.