Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who started the game on Thursday night at the Molineux Stadium against Wolves, was forced to go off the field after 33 minutes of the game which was won by the Reds with a 2-1 scoreline. Mane is assumed to have pulled up a hamstring injury.

“We don’t know exactly (what the injury is), it’s the muscle. He felt something in the hamstring. We don’t know yet, obviously, we have to wait. We will see,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as quoted by the club’s website.

About the match:

Riding on goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool edged past Wolverhampton, extending their Premier League winning streak to 14 matches.

The Reds are now unbeaten in their last 40 games in the English top flight. They have 67 points from 23 matches, 16 points more than second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton are seventh, level with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on points at 34, but trailing those clubs on goal difference.

The visitors got in the driving seat just eight minutes into the contest as Jordan Henderson got his head to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s well-placed corner kick.

In the 51st minute, Raul Jimenez received the ball from Rui Patricio and found Adama Traore open on the right side. The Spaniard then delivered a perfect cross to the Mexican international, who levelled the scores.

The neck and neck fight soon came to an end in the 84th minute when Roberto Firmino scored the winner, courtesy combined effort of Mohamed Salah and Henderson.

Henderson picked out the Brazilian striker in the box after Salah was initially snuffed out. Firmino then cut inside onto his left foot before firing the ball into the far corner of the net and bagging three points for the Reds.