Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Garcia on Monday showered praise on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp, stating that the Premier League side won the title after 30 years largely because of the German strategist’s influence since joining the team in 2015.

Liverpool won their first-ever Premier League title this season and their first top-flight crown in 30 years. They will receive the deserved trophy after the end of their final home match against Chelsea at Anfield later this month.

“We have been all waiting for so long. During my time. The second third also was very difficult with Arsenal and Chelsea back then. Jurgen has given to the club a personality, a philosophy of playing football. He brought that amazing way of playing attacking football that we enjoyed when he was with Dortmund,” Garcia, a Champions League winner with Liverpool in 2005, said during a video conference facilitated by LaLiga. He is one of the brand ambassadors of LaLiga having also played for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona among other clubs.

“He (Klopp) asked everyone not to ask him to deliver trophies immediately. It was a moment of transition. He said ‘ask me in a couple of years’ and he has done it.

“Klopp has given credit to not only star players but even those on the bench and they have been involved in special moments. He signed players in the right moments,” said the 42-year old who has also plied his trade for ATK in the Indian Super League in 2014.

(With inputs from IANS)