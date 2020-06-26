Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated their Premier League win to former coach Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. It was under the tutelage of Delgish that Liverpool had won their last league title in 1990 and former midfielder Gerrard has been the club’s greatest legend.

“It is for so many people. Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness spoke to me on another interview and they were obviously very positive about us. That’s nice, [but it’s] thanks to them because this club is built on what they did. It is built, of course, on Shankly and Paisley and Fagan and all the others, but on these players… Steven Gerrard – this club is built on, in the last 20 years, on Stevie’s legs,” Klopp was quoted as saying as on the official website of Liverpool football club.

“He had to carry all of the pressure on his shoulders and he did that exceptionally. I am really happy that we can deliver this title to him as well. The boys love being part of this club, they love being part of the story of this club and the history. It is so nice how we learned how to deal with the history, how we learned to use the history in the last two years. It is just amazing,” he added.

Liverpool ended their 30 years wait to become the Premier League champions as Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 on Thursday at an empty Stamford Bridge. City’s defeat meant Liverpool extended their lead at the top by unassailable 23 points with only seven matches remaining in the season so far.

“Thirty years ago… 30 years ago… I was 23, so I didn’t think too much about winning a title with Liverpool, to be honest! I had no skills for that! Thirty years later I am here and because of the great staff I have, it is unbelievable. Tonight, you see them all together. What Ray [Haughan] did organisational wise, what Mona [Nemmer] did food wise and with nutrition is amazing. What Korny [Andreas Kornmayer] did on a fitness level, what Pep Lijnders did and put into this game, there is so much of his soul in our game now in this short period.

“It is unbelievable. Pete [Krawietz]… wow… what a… I couldn’t thank them all more. Vitor [Matos] came in and he has lost one game since he is in. Unbelievable. The youth, the players, Neco Williams would not be in this moment or the position he is, or Curtis, or Harvey or now Leighton coming up and Jake Cain coming up, they would not be in this position if Vitor is not here. John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson], it is a joy to work with them together every day. It is for Danielle, my PA who I didn’t see for three-and-a-half or four months but she is working her socks off and suffers so much. It is for everybody.

“It is for Mike [Gordon], Tom [Werner] and John [Henry], our owners in America. We couldn’t reach other, I have 20 calls and them probably as well because I couldn’t catch him so far. It is for everybody; they all put so much effort into it and I am the lucky guy who sits in the seat in this moment and… can be part of this story, it’s so great it is unbelievable,” the Liverpool boss explaied.